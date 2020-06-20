3 tons of litter picked up in Calhoun County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Calhoun County asked the county's volunteer fire service, employees and citizens to join in a countywide litter/trash pick-up on Saturday, June 13 and Monday, June 15.

On Saturday, 70 fire service personnel and some county residents collected 240 bags of trash, two televisions and 10 tires.

A total of 3,855 pounds of trash and debris were removed from state and county roadways.

On Monday, approximately 40 county employees participated, along with a few volunteers.

They collected 167 bags of trash and nine tires. The total weight of the trash collected was 2,285 pounds.

Calhoun County Council and the administration thanked all of the citizens, fire service personnel and county employees that combined their efforts in removing approximately three tons of litter and trash off the county’s roadways in an effort to keep Calhoun County beautiful.

