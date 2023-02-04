South Carolina State University will present the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Social Justice Award to three people during the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The recipients are Ellen Zisholtz, president of the Center for Creative Partnerships; Bobby Doctor, an SC State alumnus and civil rights advocate; and the late Bobby Eaddy, an Orangeburg Massacre survivor.

The commemoration will begin at 10 a.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium. The public is invited to attend. Video of the event will be available on the university’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SCState1896/.

Renowned civil rights era photographer Cecil Williams, who documented the series of events in 1968 that culminated in the Orangeburg Massacre, will be the keynote speaker.

The Smith-Hammond-Middleton Social Justice Award is named for Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton, the young men killed the night of Feb. 8, 1968, during a civil rights demonstration on the SC state Campus -- an event now known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

Ellen Zisholtz

Zisholtz is the founder and president of Center for Creative Partnerships. She secured ownership of All Star Bowling Lanes that has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its role in the Orangeburg Massacre. She also is on the team for the redevelopment of Orangeburg’s historic Railroad Corner.

It was at SC State that she first learned about the Orangeburg Massacre and became committed to saving All Star Bowling Lanes as a living National Heritage Site, turning this site of tragedy into a place for remembrance, reconciliation, community and bowling.

All Star Bowling Lanes, now a member of the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network, is the recipient of a National Park Service African American Civil Rights grant of $500,000 for Phase I Preservation.

Zisholtz has a long-standing relationship with SC State, having served as assistant professor in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts and director/curator of the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium. She led the Stanback to receive the Governor’s Award for the Humanities, the first Social Justice Award at the Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration and secured a major donation of African Art for the Stanback. She is remembered for leading SC State to save James Brown’s legacy by preserving his memorabilia, creating two exhibitions and concerts featuring his original band.

A native of New York City, Zisholtz studied at the Art Students League with Rudolf Baranik; earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from City College of the City University of NY, where she studied with Dr. Kenneth Clark; and a Master of Arts from New York University. She taught on the faculties of Rutgers and New York Universities.

Her honors and awards include 2017 Museum Leadership Award for “the preservation, promotion and interpretation of African and African American art, history and culture” from the Association of African American Museums in Washington, DC.; 2015 Medal for Social Justice and Civil Rights, the National Civil Rights Conference, at the commemoration for Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman, presented by the Mayor of Philadelphia, Mississippi; first SC State University Faculty Award in Creativity, awarded at Commencement, presented by Congressman James Clyburn.

Bobby Doctor

Doctor was born in Columbia in 1939. He spent most of his youth living in Columbia’s Allen Benedict Court housing projects. Doctor attended Carver Elementary School and C.A. Johnson High School. He is a graduate of S.C. State University (B.A.), which recognized him as the 1981 Outstanding Alumnus.

Doctor’s early years growing up in the segregated South shaped his life’s path to lead by example. As a college student, Doctor was inspired by the student sit-ins in Greensboro, N.C. on Feb. 1, 1960. The next day, he organized a group of students in Orangeburg to start the sit-in movement in South Carolina. This was said to be the second group in the whole country to sit-in at public facilities, although they didn’t receive the same recognition as later sit-ins in larger cities like Greenville and Atlanta. Doctor was later jailed for similar activities in Columbia.

Doctor’s professional career spans more than 50 years of work on the front lines fighting for human rights, civil rights, and equal opportunities. Doctor’s path took him to the Virginia Council on Human Relations and the Tennessee regional office of the U.S Commission on Civil Rights in the mid-1960s, where he led regional efforts to champion civil rights. His later roles on the national stage as director of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and South Christian Leadership Council gave him the opportunity to have a direct impact on federal civil rights policy.

Doctor married his late wife, Joan Pharr Doctor and together they have three sons, Robert, Michael, and Marcus Garvey. After 45 years of marriage, Joan passed away on January 13, 2008.

Over the years, Doctor has written extensively on civil rights issues in the South, including a study on the Tuskegee, AL, experiments of the 1930s, where Black men suffering from syphilis were left untreated for years so the government could study the disease. Other studies and writings focused on topics surrounding school desegregation, police/community relations, migrant and seasonal farm workers, and the state of prisons. He retired 20 years ago and lives in Columbia with his wife, Geraldine Twyman Doctor.

Bobby Eaddy

As a 17-year-old freshman at SC State College in 1968, Eaddy was among 27 young people who were wounded by gunfire from state police in the Orangeburg Massacre. Through the rest of his life, Eaddy carried in his chest the bullet that stopped an inch from his heart.

As a survivor, Eaddy was an award-winning public speaker who gave lectures and national media interviews about the demonstration. He addressed the campus community during the commemoration of the 47th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre in 2015. Eaddy and his immediate family established the Orangeburg Project to help preserve the legacy of the Orangeburg Massacre.

Eaddy enrolled at what was then known as SC State College in 1967 after graduating from Gibbs High School in Pamplico. As a student, Eaddy played football for the SC State Bulldogs and studied physical education with the aspiration of becoming a coach. SC State posthumously conferred Eaddy’s bachelor’s degree at its December 2022 Commencement Ceremony. His wife of 52 years, Patsy Gilbert Eaddy, was on hand to accept the degree.

After college, Eaddy served eight years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, Expert Rifleman Medal, and other recognitions. He was stationed in Germany; Ft. Benning, Georgia; and Ft. Hood, Texas. Bobby had a successful career in sales and management after serving in the military and was continuously active in his community.

He remained connected to the university as an active member of the SC State University National Alumni Association.

About the Orangeburg Massacre

Smith, Hammond and Middleton were killed when state troopers opened fire on some 200 unarmed Black students who were demonstrating in the name of integrating a local bowling alley. Another 28 protestors were wounded. Smith and Hammond were both enrolled at SC State, and Middleton was a 17-year-old student at Wilkson High School in Orangeburg.

Each year on Feb. 8, the university honors Smith, Hammond and Middleton, their families and the survivors of what has become known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

At the 2022 commemoration, the university dedicated a new monument enshrined with bronze likenesses of the three men as an additional aspect of the Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza. The busts were sculpted by internationally known artist Dr. Tolulope Filani, chair of the SC State Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

The university’s convocation center/basketball arena also is named for Smith, Hammond and Middleton.