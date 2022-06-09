3 seek top ag position

Three candidates are running for the Republican nomination for state commissioner of agriculture. No Democrats filed for the office.

Here’s who will be on the primary ballot on June 14:

Hugh Weathers

Weathers has served as agriculture commissioner since 2004. In his campaign announcement, Weathers said he would be seeking “one more term” as commissioner.

He’s is a fourth-generation farmer who still lives in his native Bowman, according to his website.

During his tenure, the Department of Agriculture created the Certified SC Grown program, aimed to help consumers buy locally grown produce and support in-state agriculture.

The department has also introduced the Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship, which has been described as an industry-driven agriculture initiative that seeks to provide economic prosperity for S.C. agribusiness through targeted research and competitive entrepreneurial incentives.

Weathers calls himself “the only farmer on the ballot” and says he’s focused on “growing and developing local farms, providing market-based opportunities on carbon sequestration, and working to combat the challenging effects that COVID-19 has had on the farming community,” according to his campaign announcement.

“I have had the honor and privilege of serving our hardworking farmers and South Carolina’s citizens for nearly two decades,” Weathers said in a campaign release. “I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made, but there is still much work to be done.”

Bill Bledsoe

Bledsoe is a resident of Chesnee in Spartanburg County. He is also running for the agriculture commissioner office, unopposed, on the Constitution Party ticket, according to election filings.

Bledsoe currently serves as the secretary and treasurer of the Spartanburg Soil and Water Conservation District.

He has practiced as a veterinarian for 40 years and published a book, “Is It Time To Take Our Government Back?” online on Jan. 1.

Bledsoe ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 on the Constitution Party ticket against Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jamie Harrison.

He dropped out of the race and endorsed Graham two days before the election, but it was too late for his name to be removed from the ballot. He received 1.3% of the vote, according to NBC.

Bledsoe hopes to re-evaluate government spending on programs and address supply chain issues if elected.

“I know the enemy in the war that we are in. I am willing to lay down my life to protect the families in South Carolina,” Bledsoe said in an interview with The Daniel Island News. “I am the only one with the knowledge and willpower to save our families.”

Bob Rozier Jr.

Rozier lives in Rock Hill and grew up on a small family farm, according to his website. He also says he has worked alongside farmers in an over three-decade career in agriculture.

According to a campaign video, Rozier says he’s running for farmers that feel like they've lost their voice with the commissioner.

Rozier said in the video that he will support farmers against energy and transportation costs, bureaucratic red tape and lack of access to port facilities.

He also denounces the conversion of farmland for solar panel usage, saying it leads to higher food and energy costs and represents “establishment values.”

According to his website, Rozier is a fiscal conservative and wants to make sure products certified as having been grown in the state actually have been.

“Now more than ever, we need people who stand by their word,” Rozier said in a campaign video. “It's time to get your voice back. It's time to get South Carolina values back.”

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

