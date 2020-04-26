3 SCSU alums receive doctorates of engineering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Carolina State University alumni Harold J. Rickenbacker, Crystal A. Green and Deja M. Jackson successfully defended and earned their doctorates of engineering in 2019. All three are products of the Louis Stokes South Carolina Alliance for Minority Participations Program (LS-SCAMP) funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College.

• Harold J. Rickenbacker earned his Ph.D. in civil and environmental engineering at the University f Pittsburgh.

• Crystal A. Green earned her Ph.D in nuclear engineering and radiological sciences (NERS) at the University of Michigan, the number-one ranked nuclear engineering graduate program in the nation.

• Deja M. Jackson earned her Ph.D. in civil engineering at the University of Florida.

Rickenbacker, a native of Orangeburg, South Carolina, and graduate of Orangeburg Wilkinson High School, received a bachelor of science in civil engineering technology from SC State in 2014. He currently works as a clean air and innovation manager at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) in Washington, D.C.