3 residents die of coronavirus

Three additional T&D Region residents died of the coronavirus last week, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two of the residents were from Orangeburg County. One was in the 35 to 64 age category, the other in the 65 and over age category.

A Calhoun County resident was also among those who died. The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 84 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three more Calhoun County residents and 11 more Bamberg County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,946 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 8 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 354,895 and confirmed deaths to 5,662.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 84 new cases, 6,383 total cases and a total of 166 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 11 new cases, 1,090 total cases and a total of 43 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 944 total cases and a total of 23 deaths and 3 probable deaths.