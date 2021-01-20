3 Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Three Orangeburg County residents died Monday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two of the residents were in the 65 and over age category, while the other was in the 35 to 64 category.

An additional 43 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one more Bamberg County resident and six more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 3,567 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 56 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 362,451 and confirmed deaths to 5,729.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 43 new cases, 6,508 total cases and a total of 170 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,101 total cases and a total of 43 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 957 total cases and a total of 23 deaths and 3 probable deaths.