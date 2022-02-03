 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; county also has probable coronavirus death

Coronavirus illustration

Three additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, another Orangeburg County resident may have died of COVID.

DHEC reported 67 new cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,284 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 107 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,101,470 and confirmed deaths is 13,503.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 51 new cases, 18,861 total cases and a total of 338 deaths and 31 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 11 new cases, 2,713 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 2,243 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

