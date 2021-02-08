 Skip to main content
3 new coronavirus deaths reported in region
Three new coronavirus deaths were reported Monday in The T&D Region by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The deaths reported were:

• An Orangeburg County resident in the 65 and over age category died Jan. 22.

• A Bamberg County resident in the 65 and over age category died Jan. 25.

• A Bamberg County resident in the 65 and over age category died Feb. 6.

Also, an additional 49 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, along with eight more Bamberg County residents and one more Calhoun County resident.

Statewide, there are 1,510 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 34 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 414,573 and confirmed deaths to 6,881.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 49 new cases, 7,590 total cases and a total of 189 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,255 total cases and a total of 46 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,086 total cases and a total of 27 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

