3 new coronavirus deaths in S.C.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613 and those who have died to 177.

The deaths occurred in three elderly individuals from Clarendon, Florence and Greenville counties.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Orangeburg County has 61 cases and 375 estimated cases. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.

Bamberg County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and no deaths.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died.

WIC

In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, DHEC is providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants.

Beginning April 27 and until further notice, participants will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits and vegetables.