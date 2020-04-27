3 new coronavirus deaths in S.C.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613 and those who have died to 177.
The deaths occurred in three elderly individuals from Clarendon, Florence and Greenville counties.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Orangeburg County has 61 cases and 375 estimated cases. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.
Bamberg County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died.
WIC
In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, DHEC is providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants.
Beginning April 27 and until further notice, participants will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits and vegetables.
DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to the WIC program. Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.
Deaths
As part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to ensure that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted, DHEC is conducting a cross analysis of deaths reported directly by providers with deaths reported on death certificates.
This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states.

