3 new coronavirus deaths in Orangeburg County

Three more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county also had another death probably caused by the coronavirus.

Statewide, there were 3,552 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 651,091 and confirmed deaths is 9,890.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 43 new cases, 11,930 total cases and a total of 278 deaths and 15 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 11 new cases, 1,767 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 1,483 total cases and a total of 38 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.