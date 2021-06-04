3 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 119 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,046 and confirmed deaths to 8,585.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,207 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,452 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,225 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.