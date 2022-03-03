3 more test positive for COVID

Three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 280 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,144,750 and confirmed deaths is 14,419.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 19,539 total cases and a total of 356 deaths and 42 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,789 total cases and a total of 64 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 2,325 total cases and a total of 46 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.