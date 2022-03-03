 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

3 more test positive for COVID

  • 0
coronavirus illustration

Three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 280 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,144,750 and confirmed deaths is 14,419.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 19,539 total cases and a total of 356 deaths and 42 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,789 total cases and a total of 64 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 2,325 total cases and a total of 46 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians stand their ground as Russia defies global condemnation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News