3 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus
Three more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 326 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 495,405 and confirmed deaths to 8,682.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 9,239 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,226 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

