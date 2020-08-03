You have permission to edit this article.
3 more in region die of virus
3 more in region die of virus

coronavirus illustration

Three more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One was in Orangeburg County, one was in Bamberg County and one was in Calhoun County. All three were elderly.

Also, an additional 56 region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, 

In Orangeburg County, 43 more people tested positive. In Bamberg County, there were five more people, and in Calhoun county, seven more.

Statewide, there are 1,105 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 92,404 and confirmed deaths to 1,721.

Orangeburg County: 43 new cases, 2.229 total cases, 13,692 estimated cases and a total of 57 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 444 total cases, 2,727 estimated cases and a total of 17 deaths.

Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 335 total cases, 2,058 estimated case and a total of 8 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

