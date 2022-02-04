3 more COVID deaths in Orangeburg County; 2 probable deaths also in region

Three additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, Orangeburg County and Bamberg County each had a resident who probably died of COVID.

DHEC reported 61 new cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 4,231 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 23 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,106,209 and confirmed deaths is 13,527.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 52 new cases, 18,914 total cases and a total of 341 deaths and 32 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 2,719 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 2,246 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.