 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 more coronavirus deaths in region; 190 new cases in T&D Region over three days
0 comments
editor's pick

3 more coronavirus deaths in region; 190 new cases in T&D Region over three days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

The T&D Region has seen two additional coronavirus deaths and another probable coronavirus death, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One Orangeburg County resident and one Calhoun County resident died of COVID-19. Orangeburg County also had a “probable” coronavirus death.

The numbers released Monday cover a three-day period from Thursday through Saturday.

DHEC reports that over the three-day period, The T&D Region had 190 additional cases of the coronavirus.

Statewide, there were 10,678 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 75 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 565,681 and confirmed deaths is 9,064.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 157 new cases, 10,290 total cases and a total of 250 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 15 new cases, 1,561 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 18 new cases, 1,344 total cases and a total of 32 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News