3 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Three more Orangeburg County residents haves tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 261 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 488,797 and confirmed deaths to 8,498.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 9,149 total cases and a total of 240 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,444 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,215 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.