3 GOP candidates vying to succeed Summers on Calhoun council

Three people who have filed to run for the Calhoun County District 1 seat left vacant by the death of former council chairman David Summers tout their leadership skills and love for the county in making them the best candidate for the seat.

Lynn B. Doster, Richard Carson and Gary Porth, all Republicans, are vying for the seat that was held by Summers, who died Feb. 26 and had served 41 years as chairman.

Filing for his seat ended March 26.

The Republican primary for the special election will be held Tuesday, May 17.

The primary runoff will be held Tuesday, May 31, if necessary. A runoff would be needed if the top two candidates do not receive 50% of the vote.

The special election for the seat will be held Tuesday, July 12.

Cameron, Creston, Lone Star, Midway and St. Matthews will be the precincts open on those election dates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, in St. Matthews.

The office can be reached by phone at 803-874-2929 or 803-874-2435.

Lynn B. Doster

Doster has lived just outside of Cameron for the past 35 years with her husband, Doug. The couple has three adult children and two grandchildren.

"I consider Calhoun County home. After graduating from Camden High School and Columbia College, I found my career passion for business. Most of my work experience has been in various small businesses," Doster said.

"I worked as a buyer for Belk of Columbia and the factory outlets of South Carolina, have owned several specialty shops and, before retiring, spent my last nine years as office manager for Cameron Lumber Company. I currently help manage my family’s business, including timberland in Lancaster County," she said.

Doster said she would make a good candidate for the Calhoun County District 1 seat.

"Although retired, I remain an active, energetic officer of many local organizations. I currently hold the office of treasurer on the board of the Calhoun Players theater group. I am a past regent and current corresponding secretary of the William Thomson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. At Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron, I am a member of Church Council and serve as council secretary," Doster said.

"As a member of the Orangeburg Community Bible Study, I have been a group leader this past year. Active in the Calhoun County Republican Party, I have worked supporting my husband, Doug, as chairman. I have served as secretary for the 6th District Republicans and support the South Carolina GOP as a Silver Elephant Club member," she said.

Doster said while she has never run for or served in an elected public office, "my work experience and community service give me a unique perspective on the issues our county faces."

"I am a listener who seeks information on issues and will strive to balance this information to make good decisions," she said.

Doster said she is a strong supporter of Republican principles of "limited government, strong property rights and fiscal responsibility," which also makes her a good candidate.

"I realize the need for good local government to provide basic services. My guiding principles for Calhoun County are: protect our farming, outdoor life and family-oriented culture; support law enforcement, public safety and good government services for all our citizens; and balance desirable development, including new industries, while supporting our unique agricultural base," she said.

Along with great farmland and natural resources, Doster said the county has a "good county government and managed to keep taxes relatively low."

"My desire is to maintain the lifestyle that has developed here. We will be facing growth, especially near the lake area and the I-26 area. The county needs to control this development to the best advantage for our citizens," she said.

Doster said she would exercise the "good judgment and common sense" needed to be a good council member.

"A common sense conservative, I pledge to be accessible and to strive for the best services for everyone in the county. I have worked hard at my jobs and, if elected, will work hard for Calhoun County!" she said.

Richard Carson

A lifelong Calhoun County resident, Carson has been married to his wife, Tina, for 26 years, and they are the parents of two sons, Hunter and Kyle.

Carson is a Clemson University graduate who retired after working more than 33 years with the Food Lion Distribution Center in Elloree.

"During the last 33 years, I have been active in many local community organizations and served on various boards. I served as a board member of the Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, S.C. Pork Board and the S.C. State Cattlemen's Association. I am a past president of the Orangeburg Area Cattlemen’s Association and Calhoun County Farm Bureau," Carson said.

He said while he has not held a political office, "I have a lot of experience dealing with people due to my career and positions previously mentioned."

"The wide range of organizations I have been involved in, as well as the leadership roles I have held, will aid me in making the best decisions for Calhoun County," Carson said.

He is a lifelong member of Pine Grove Lutheran Church in Lone Star, where he has served on the church council, as well as Sunday School superintendent, a finance committee member and audit committee chairman.

Carson said he can work with anyone and believes that, if elected, he would be an effective leader on County Council.

"My experiences have prepared me for the opportunity to represent the people of District 1 and all of Calhoun County. Calhoun County has a rich history in agriculture and has continued to evolve over the years to attract other industries. If elected as the county councilman, I plan to listen to county residents, address issues that arise and set the county up for future growth and success," he said.

Gary Porth

A lifelong Calhoun County resident, Porth attended Calhoun County Public Schools and graduated from St. Matthews High School. He is a graduate of Clemson University and the Charleston School of Law.

He is employed by the City of Columbia as a construction procurement manager and currently serves on the Calhoun County School Board.

"I have represented District 1 on the Calhoun County School Board since 1996, and I have served as chairman of the school board since 2012. District 1 is comprised of the same area and the same people for both Calhoun County Council and the Calhoun County School District. So I am very familiar with the area and its people," Porth said.

He said the school board and Calhoun County Council work closely together on many issues because the council is responsible for approving the school board's budget.

"I have always had a very good working relationship with County Council in trying to make sure we have great schools and also being very mindful of the taxes and doing what I consider a very good job of keeping taxes in check for the people of Calhoun County.

"The school board worked very closely with County Council back in 2006 to embark on a major building program for our Calhoun County Schools, whereby we spent some $32 million. With council’s help we did not raise taxes one bit," Porth said.

He touted his ability to work with the council in making him a good candidate for the council seat.

"We used a very creative financing approach by using 50% of our 8% borrowing capacity, along with council’s help by providing some FILO (fee-in-lieu-of-taxes) to repay our new debt for the building program. Our schools are still reaping the benefits of this building program as our schools are very functional and have been well kept during the past 15 years," Porth said

He said he is proud of the relationship he has had with council.

"If I am elected to County Council, I look forward to continue working with the school board in a very positive manner for the benefit of all the citizens of Calhoun County," Porth said, noting that he loves the county and its people.

"I have served the people of District 1 on the Calhoun County School Board for a number of years, and I would love to continue to serve its people as the District 1 representative on County Council. David Summers, our former District 1 councilman, did a really great job of looking out for the people of Calhoun County," he said.

Porth continued, "Chairman Summers truly had the people’s interest at heart with his service as he worked hard with a vision towards the future to provide the services needed with a true mindset to keep taxes low. I would hope to continue in that vision of looking to the growth of the Calhoun County, but also keeping in mind the tax burden imposed on the citizens to provide these services."

If elected, said he would fight for "necessary things such as law enforcement, fire service, recruitment of good, clean industry, recreation for our citizens and providing for the public schools of the county."

"I also envision providing these services in a very cost-effective manner, which will keep taxes low for the citizens of Calhoun County. Calhoun County is what I often call a hidden jewel in the state of South Carolina. We have a very beautiful place to live and raise our families where people care about each other and taxes are some of the lowest in the state," Porth said.

He continued, "We have easy access with a short drive to our capital city of Columbia, to the ocean and all the things offered along our beautiful coastline, as well as the wonderful Upstate area with its mountains and all it has to offer.

"If I am blessed with being elected to the Calhoun County Council District 1 seat, I plan to continue to represent the citizens of this district as I would want to be represented, looking to maintain this wonderful place we live and call home and to do it in a manner that would keep taxes low and make everyone proud to call Calhoun County home."

Porth is married to the former Sallie Dent of St. Matthews and they are the parents of one son.

"My son and his wife have just given us our first grandchild, a grandson who was born in January of this year. We look forward to watching our grandson grow up in this wonderful community of Calhoun County," Porth said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

