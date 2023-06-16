Family Health Centers, Inc. recently received a two-year, $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve maternal health care.

The department, acting through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded more than $65 million to 35 HRSA-funded health centers to address maternal mortality.

The United States’ maternal mortality rate is the highest of any developed nation in the world and more than double the rate of peer countries.

The funds will be used to implement innovative approaches to improve maternal health outcomes and reduce disparities for patients at highest risk.

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is working with the Low Country Healthy Start Program and the Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Foundation to create the Maternal Health Coordination Network of the Low Country.

MHCCNLC will employ innovative means to improve maternal health outcomes for high-risk women in Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties.

The three organizations serve women who are at heightened risk for severe maternal morbidity or mortality due to race, socio-economic status, health status, health provider workforce shortages and the distance many patients must travel to obtain timely and adequate prenatal and postpartum care.

The collaboration is designed to identify and extend care to women who are at high risk for severe complications during pregnancy and the postpartum period in order to improve maternal health outcomes.

Coordinating services between the organizations will avoid duplication of home visiting services in an area where resources are scarce.

Care coordination will increase the number of high-risk women who receive the full spectrum of primary care, behavioral health services and oral health care indicated.

Providing telehealth services and remote monitoring of chronic conditions will alleviate the transportation barrier for low-income rural patients and allow them to receive adequate care and intervention to avoid severe complications during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

“Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of our people, which means that we want strong and healthy families, mothers and children,” said Leon A. Brunson, Sr., FHC chief executive officer.

He said the funding will, “bolster our perinatal care and serve those in need to increase outcomes for mothers and thereby improve the health of children, particularly among communities of color where unacceptable inequities persist.”

The overarching goals of the Maternal Health Care Coordination Network of the Low Country are:

Reduce the shortage of culturally competent OB/GYN providers available to the target population in the service area.

Improve patient safety for pregnant and postpartum women.

Improve maternal health outcomes among patients served by the program.