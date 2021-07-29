29 more coronavirus cases in region

An additional 29 people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 1,200 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 504,234 and confirmed deaths is 8,729.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 25 new cases, 9,375 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,471 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,243 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.