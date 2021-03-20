 Skip to main content
29 more coronavirus cases in region
An additional 29 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 720 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 458,723 and confirmed deaths to 7,928.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 25 new cases, 8,612 total cases and a total of 219 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,386 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,169 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

