289 new COVID cases in region

An additional 289 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 15,409 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 28 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 907,252 and confirmed deaths is 12,876.

The totals by county are:

Orangeburg County: 222 new cases, 16,059 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

Bamberg County: 43 new cases, 2,270 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

Calhoun County: 24 new cases, 1,939 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.