28 new cases of coronavirus in region

An additional 28 residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 819 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 447,085 and confirmed deaths to 7,660.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 25 new cases, 8,321 total cases and a total of 212 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,369 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,131 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.