28 more coronavirus cases reported in region

An additional 21 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There are six more cases in Bamberg County and one more in Calhoun County.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,777 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 28 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 199,538 and confirmed deaths to 4,043.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 3,682 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 733 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 536 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.