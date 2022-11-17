27-year-old identified as Orangeburg County crash victim

A 27-year-old Salley man has been identified as the person killed in Wednesday morning’s collision near Neeses.

Gregory Hicks of Poplar Street died of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

Hicks died when his 2012 Honda Accord and a 2014 Chevrolet truck collided on S.C. Highway 389 near Ninety-Six Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The pickup truck ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole.

Hicks’ passenger was taken to the Regional Medical Center. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were also taken to RMC.