 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

27-year-old dies in Orangeburg County crash

  • 0
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A 27-year-old Iowa resident died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday morning.

Autumn Thein of Shultz St. in Waterloo, Iowa, died of injuries sustained in the automobile accident, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The collision occurred at 5:40 a.m. as a 2006 Lexus was traveling east on Creek Meadow Circle. A 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301.

The two vehicles made contact, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Thein, the driver of the Lexus, died in the crash. The passenger in the Lexus was transported to Prisma Health Richland, while the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Fogle also released the name of the person who died in a crash near Neeses on Saturday morning.

People are also reading…

Daniel Conder, 43, of Shealy Drive, Perry, died of blunt force injuries due to the motor vehicle collision.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News