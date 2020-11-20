27 new cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County has 27 new cases of coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, one more Bamberg County resident and two more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,479 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 191,021 and confirmed deaths to 3,949.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 27 new cases, 3,570 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 709 total cases and a total of 36 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 528 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.