27 more coronavirus cases in region

An additional 27 people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 1,392 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 505,676 and confirmed deaths is 8,731.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 24 new cases, 9,399 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,472 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,245 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.