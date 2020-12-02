 Skip to main content
26 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region
Orangeburg County has 22 more cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, two more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,612 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 206,653 and confirmed deaths to 4,126.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 22 new cases, 3,778 total cases and a total of 133 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 743 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 547 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

