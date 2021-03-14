26 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

An additional 26 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg and Calhoun counties each have one new case.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 502 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 454,683 and confirmed deaths to 7,849.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 26 new cases, 8,514 total cases and a total of 217 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,382 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,159 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.