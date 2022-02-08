 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

26 more COVID cases in region

  • 0
coronavirus illustration

An additional 26 residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 1,655 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 51 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,118,624 and confirmed deaths is 13,678.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 25 new cases, 19,133 total cases and a total of 344 deaths and 32 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 2,747 total cases and a total of 62 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 2,266 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Spoken Word Tribute in honor of the Orangeburg Massacre

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News