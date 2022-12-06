 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
250th Committee to meet

South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission

Orangeburg County’s S.C. American Revolution 250th Committee will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.

Individuals interested in serving on the committee are encouraged to attend.

