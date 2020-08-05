25-year-old Orangeburg resident identified as crash victim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old Orangeburg resident has been identified as the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash.

Antoinia S. Fludd of Seawright Street died of blunt force injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The crash occurred at 3:35 p.m. as a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Belleville Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The Explorer ran off the road and overturned.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Collins said. The passenger died as a result.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

