25-year-old Orangeburg resident identified as crash victim
25-year-old Orangeburg resident identified as crash victim

SCHP logo

A 25-year-old Orangeburg resident has been identified as the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash.

Antoinia S. Fludd of Seawright Street died of blunt force injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The crash occurred at 3:35 p.m. as a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Belleville Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The Explorer ran off the road and overturned.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Collins said. The passenger died as a result.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

