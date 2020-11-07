25 new coronavirus cases throughout T&D Region

Another 22 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has one more case and Calhoun County has two more cases.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is 174,862 and confirmed deaths is 3,756.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 22 new cases, 3,399 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 692 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 510 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1