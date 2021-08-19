25 new coronavirus cases in region

An additional 25 residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 2,116 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 36 confirmed deaths

The total number of confirmed cases is now 550,365 and confirmed deaths is 8,964.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 9,915 total cases and a total of 249 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,524 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,295 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.