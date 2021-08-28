240th anniversary of Battle of Eutaw Springs

The public is invited to join in the commemoration events marking the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Eutaw Springs taking place on Saturday, Sept. 4 at several different venues near the historical site. There is a patriotic service scheduled at the Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville at 10 a.m., where special presentations will be made. The guest speaker for this portion of the celebration will be J. Bobo, president of the South Carolina Society of the Children of the American Revolution (SCSCAR).
Following the service, participants will travel two miles east of Eutawville to Battle Monument Park in Eutaw Springs for an 11:15 a.m. wreath-laying ceremony. After lunch at Sweatman’s BBQ in Holly Hill, there will also be a second wreath-laying observation at Maj. Gen. Francis Marion’s tomb at Belle Isle Plantation in Pineville.
“We certainly encourage all youth and interested individuals to attend the events,” said Doug Doster, secretary of the Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter SCSAR and current state historian SCSAR.
According to Doster, many representatives from the 23 different SAR chapters of South Carolina, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and members of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) as well as SAR chapters from neighboring states and the Sons of the Revolution SR travel to the local historic battle sites and generally present a wreath at the ceremony at Battle Monument Site and Park on this special occasion.
“We have the South Carolina Preservation Trust who will fire a cannon volley at the beginning of the service at the wreath-laying ceremony,” said Doster who added that there will also be a musket volley provided by the SCSAR Color Guard at Maj. Gen. Francis Marion’s tomb where the group travels to lay an honor wreath.
“The Battle of Eutaw Springs was the largest Revolutionary War battle fought in the south, from Virginia on down to Florida. It is finally getting the recognition that it pretty much influenced the end of the war. After Eutaw Springs, even as most historians call the battle a draw, it strategically was a win for the Patriots because it convinced the British general Cornwallis that he was not going to win the war, especially here in the South,” said Doster.
“We normally have 125-150 people and attendance and is now growing because now our commemoration is a nationally recognized event by the SAR and the DAR and on their yearly calendar,” he said.
As people representing different societies and groups visit the Palmetto State from Florida and Georgia and up through North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, Doster said there will be a welcoming reception held at 5:30 p.m. at Lone Star BBQ and Mercantile in Santee. This host venue will have live bluegrass music and the dinner schedule will run from 6 through 8:30 p.m. depending on the size of the crowd.
“Lone Star BBQ is letting us use a room for the event and they now have their beer and wine license so it will satisfy those people who like a glass of wine or a cold beer,” said Doster, who added that the celebration is usually held the weekend before the original historic battle date of Sept. 8, 1781, incidentally, falling on Labor Day weekend.
As the annual commemoration event is steadily getting bigger in terms of attendees even amid the pandemic situation, the event hosts are making sure to provide masks, hand-sanitizer and temperature monitoring, as well as social distancing requirements and spacing of chairs at the battle ground site.
For more information visit https://www.SCSSAR.org or contact Doug Doster at dosterdouglas@gmail.com.