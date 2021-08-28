240th anniversary of Battle of Eutaw Springs

“We have the South Carolina Preservation Trust who will fire a cannon volley at the beginning of the service at the wreath-laying ceremony,” said Doster who added that there will also be a musket volley provided by the SCSAR Color Guard at Maj. Gen. Francis Marion’s tomb where the group travels to lay an honor wreath.

“The Battle of Eutaw Springs was the largest Revolutionary War battle fought in the south, from Virginia on down to Florida. It is finally getting the recognition that it pretty much influenced the end of the war. After Eutaw Springs, even as most historians call the battle a draw, it strategically was a win for the Patriots because it convinced the British general Cornwallis that he was not going to win the war, especially here in the South,” said Doster.

“We normally have 125-150 people and attendance and is now growing because now our commemoration is a nationally recognized event by the SAR and the DAR and on their yearly calendar,” he said.