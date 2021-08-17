24 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 24 people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 1,991 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six confirmed deaths

The total number of confirmed cases is now 545,625 and confirmed deaths is 8,916.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 9,874 total cases and a total of 249 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,520 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,291 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

