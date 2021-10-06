23 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 23 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 834 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 46 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 698,517 and confirmed deaths is 11,082.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 20 new cases, 12,668 total cases and a total of 297 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,843 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,522 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.