22 treated for carbon monoxide exposure; 5 employees sent to hospital from Elloree business

Twenty-two workers at a food distribution center in Elloree received medical treatment following exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide on Wednesday.

Orangeburg County EMS Director Stephanie Givens said emergency personnel treated 17 patients at the scene and crews transported five patients from the site, located at 258 Snider St., to the hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.

The high levels of carbon monoxide were “isolated to a single section of the refrigeration unit of the building,” said Christy Phillips-Brown, spokesperson for ADUSA Distribution.

ADUSA owns the center, which provides distribution services to Food Lion.

“We believe the situation was a result of construction by a third party and that work has been discontinued at this time,” Phillips-Brown said.

“The distribution center remained open after emergency officials deemed the air quality in this area was safe for re-entry,” she added.