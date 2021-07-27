22 test positive for coronavirus in region

An additional 22 people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 827 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one confirmed death.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 502,094 and confirmed deaths is 8,716.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 17 new cases, 9,339 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,467 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,240 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.