22 new coronavirus cases in region

An additional 22 residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The new cases include 11 in Orangeburg County, six in Bamberg County and five in Calhoun County.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 1,281 new confirmed cases and seven additional confirmed deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163,143 and confirmed deaths to 3,567.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 3,285 total cases and a total of 129 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 686 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 505 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.