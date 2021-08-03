22 new coronavirus cases in region

An additional 22 people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,651 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 512,440 and confirmed deaths is 8,741.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 18 new cases, 9,514 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,479 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,254 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.