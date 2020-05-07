214 new virus cases, 11 deaths in S.C.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 214 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,142 and those who have died to 316.

Seven of the 11 deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland and Williamsburg counties.

Four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Allendale, Fairfield, Richland and Williamsburg counties.

No new cases were reported In Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Orangeburg County has 95 cases, 584 estimated cases and two deaths.

Bamberg County has 14 cases, 86 estimated cases and no deaths.

Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.

Hospital bed capacity