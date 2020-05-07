214 new virus cases, 11 deaths in S.C.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 214 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,142 and those who have died to 316.
Seven of the 11 deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland and Williamsburg counties.
Four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Allendale, Fairfield, Richland and Williamsburg counties.
No new cases were reported In Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Orangeburg County has 95 cases, 584 estimated cases and two deaths.
Bamberg County has 14 cases, 86 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.
Hospital bed capacity
As of this morning, 3,345 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,674 are in use, which is a 66.61% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,674 inpatient beds currently used, 484 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of May 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,985 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,551 were positive and 16,434 were negative.
A total of 73,442 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
Due to a calculating error in negative tests reported, the total number of tests has decreased from yesterday.
Staying safe
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.
Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
