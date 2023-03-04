Twenty one schools in The T&D Region -- 16 of which are in Orangeburg County -- are classified as needing improvement, according to the South Carolina Department of Education's 2022 list of School Improvement Designations.

Designations are based on report card data for the 2021-22 academic year.

There are four school designation categories: Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) Schools, Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI), Targeted Support and Improvement Consistently Underperforming Subgroups (TSI_CUS), and Priority schools.

The criteria for determining these federal designations are established in South Carolina’s federally required plan to comply with the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

The South Carolina Department of Education's Office of School Transformation will provide all these schools improvement strategies and resources.

CSI schools

CSI schools are Title I schools performing in the bottom 5% of their grade span (elementary, middle or high). Title I schools are schools that qualify as low income and receive federal assistance.

Additionally, any high school (Title I or non-Title I) with a graduation rate lower than 70% is identified as a CSI school.

CSI status is a three-year identification. The next identification of school-improvement designations is scheduled for fall 2025.

CSI schools in Orangeburg County are:

Bethune-Bowman Elementary School

Dover Elementary School

Elloree Elementary School

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School

Marshall Elementary School

There are no CSI schools in Calhoun or Bamberg counties.

Support given: The provision of a South Carolina Transformation coach, external review of the school, professional learning and the required use of the South Carolina Continuous Improvement Rubric and Continues Improvement Plan, professional learning on selecting evidence-based interventions and federal school improvement funds and state technical assistance funds if available.

ATSI schools

(ATSI) schools have subgroups performing in the bottom 5% of their grade span (elementary, middle, or high).

ATSI status is a three-year identification. The next identification of school improvement designations is scheduled for Fall 2025. If a school fails to improve for two consecutive cycles the school becomes a CSI school.

Orangeburg County ATSI schools are:

• Edisto Elementary School

• Elloree Elementary School

• Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

• Robert E. Howard Middle School

• Sheridan Elementary School

Calhoun County ATSI schools are:

• St. Matthews K-8 School

Bamberg County ATSI schools are:

• Richard Carroll Elementary School

• Denmark-Olar Elementary School

Support given: The SCDE provides professional learning and required use of South Carolina Continuous Improvement Plan and there are federal school improvement funds if available.

TSI_CUS schools

(TSI_CUS) schools have subgroups performing in the bottom 10% of their grade span (elementary, middle, or high) for three years. These are identified annually.

Orangeburg County's lone TSI_CUS school is:

Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School

There are no Calhoun or Bamberg County schools designated TSI_CUS.

Outside support: The SCDE provides professional learning on the required use of South Carolina Continuous Improvement Plan and there are federal school improvement funds if available.

Priority schools

Priority schools are any schools performing in the bottom 10% of their grade span (elementary, middle, or high). Priority status is a three-year identification.

Orangeburg County Priority Schools are:

Edisto High School

Mellichamp Elementary School

North Middle High School

Calhoun County's Priority School is Sandy Run School.

Bamberg County's Priority School is Denmark-Olar Middle School.

Support given: Professional learning on the required use of South Carolina Continuous Improvement Plan, professional learning on selecting evidence-based interventions, professional learning from the SCDE offices to support continuous improvement and state technical assistance funds if available.

School district responses

"In Orangeburg County School District, it is our goal to prepare our scholars to be successful once they graduate," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "While we acknowledge there are areas of opportunity for OCSD, we are so very proud of the intentional focus we have placed on our scholars, especially our youngest learners.

"We know that we are using curriculums (like Waterford) that are positively impacting our student outcomes, and we believe that the trend will continue as our students matriculate through our system," Foster continued. "Also, we are intentional in providing our school leaders with the necessary supports needed to address our students who require additional academic attention."

Foster also noted as a "system of schools, and not a school system, collectively we are ensuring that we are focusing on our student data, such that once an area of concern is determined, we can modify our plan of action to immediately meet the needs of our OCSD students."

"We continue to work to improve academic outcomes for all students," Calhoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ferlondo J. Tullock said. "The district has recently adopted a new curriculum for elementary grades students."

The new curriculum is the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt “Into Reading” curriculum.

"Students are afforded instruction through personalized learning opportunities that increase reasoning and critical thinking skills," Tullock explained. "Each school continues to implement 90 minutes of uninterrupted reading instruction."

"Math skills are enhanced through the use of Envisions curriculum," Tullock continued. "Each school employs math and reading interventionists to assist students who require additional assistance during the academic day."

In addition, Tullock said the academic day is extended beyond the traditional dismissal time to include after-school, Saturday school and summer-enrichment programs that aim to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of our students.

The school district also partners with Voorhees University’s Life 2 Grant that provides direct assistance to the classroom teacher through mentorships, peer observations and reviews, instructional coaching and the New Teacher Project.

"As a learning community, we continue to evaluate performance data, curricular programs, and formative assessments to improve classroom instruction," Tullock said.

Tullock did note that while grades 3-5 in both Sandy Run K8 School and St. Matthews K8 were classified as needing improvement, the middle grades (6-8) at each school were classified as “Non ATSI” and good as determined by the SCDE.

In Bamberg County, a plan will be put in place to address the schools.

"We've only just learned of these designations and each school will have to develop a plan based on their designations and the identified student populations," Bamberg County School District Superintendent Dottie Brown said. "These plans will include targeted professional development, providing teachers with additional instructional strategies and resources, and district staff will work closely with the schools to review their student benchmark data on a regular basis and assist them in adjusting instruction to address student learning needs."

Statewide numbers

Since the last data release in 2019, about 56 schools across the state were designated as CSI schools compared to 40 in 2019.

There were 345 schools with an ATSI designation as compared to 207 in 2019.

There were 21 schools designated as Targeted Support and Improvement Consistently Underperforming Subgroups (TSI) 21. The data were not reported in 2019.

There were 78 schools designated priority as compared to 80 in 2019.

"As expected, there has been a post-COVID increase in the number of schools identified for support," said Matthew Ferguson, SCDE deputy superintendent and chief academic officer. "The SCDE is fully committed to deepening partnerships with schools to support students and reverse this generational learning loss."