21 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

An additional 19 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Calhoun County resident and one more Bamberg County resident have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,053 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 202,422 and confirmed deaths to 4,050.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 19 new cases, 3,720 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 735 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 539 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.