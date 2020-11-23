21 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

Fourteen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three more Bamberg County residents and four more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 1,095 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 194,902 and confirmed deaths to 3,987.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 3,614 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 720 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 533 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.