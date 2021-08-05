21 more coronavirus cases in region

An additional 21 people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,878 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 515,891 and confirmed deaths is 8,763.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 9,544 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,482 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,260 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.