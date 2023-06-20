COLUMBIA -- Able South Carolina and Hire Me SC announce the 8th annual Employer Summit, scheduled during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registrants can attend in person at the Philips Market Center in West Columbia, or online through the event’s virtual platform. The event is sponsored in part by Dominion Energy.

The Employer Summit is a one-day conference for business managers, executives and HR professionals ready to hire and retain a workforce inclusive of people with disabilities. The Employer Summit will show businesses how including individuals with disabilities will strengthen their workforce. The 2023 theme, Advancing Access & Equity, will showcase supportive, inclusive policies and practices that benefit employees and employers alike.

This year’s event boasts Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina and a Calhoun County native, as the keynote speaker. Kissam oversees Dominion Energy’s regulated utility in South Carolina, serving about 1.1 million electric and gas customer accounts.

Prior to the merger with Dominion Energy, Kissam joined SCANA in 1988 as a new utility professional and held numerous positions in both electric and gas operations. He was named vice president-Gas Operations in 1996, vice president-SCE&G Electric Operations in 2003, and president and chief operating officer of SCE&G in 2017. Upon completion of the merger, he was named president-Electric Operations at Dominion Energy South Carolina in 2019, and he assumed his current position in January 2022.

Attendees will have access to the same content whether they choose to attend in-person or virtual.

“One in three South Carolinians have a disability; however, 70% of people with disabilities are unemployed. This is a workforce employers can’t afford to miss out on. To this end, we want any business to have the opportunity to join us, whether that’s in-person or virtual. We hope that our virtual option will allow employers from across the Southeast and nation to attend,” said Sandy Jordan, vice president and chief community integration program officer at Able South Carolina.

The registration fee is $95 for both in-person and online attendees. Registration is open now at www.hiremesc.org/employer-summit where visitors can also find information about partnering with the event through sponsorship or by becoming a vendor.

Able South Carolina

Able SC is a disability-led organization seeking transformational changes in systems, communities and individuals. Since 1994, we’ve remained a consumer-controlled, community-based, cross-disability nonprofit that seeks to make South Carolina a national model of equity and inclusion for all people with disabilities. To learn more about Able SC’s programs and services, please visit www.able-sc.org.

Hire Me SC

People with disabilities can work, want to work, and should be afforded every opportunity to work. Powered by Able South Carolina and the South Carolina Disability Employment Coalition (SCDEC, a coalition formed to eliminate employment barriers for individuals with disabilities), Hire Me SC is a campaign that promotes a culture of inclusion across the state of South Carolina, one in which employment for every individual, disability or not, is the norm rather than the exception. Learn more at http://www.hiremesc.org.