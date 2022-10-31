2022 T&D Region election guide

Here is your guide to what's on ballots in The T&D Region in the Nov. 8 general election.

Statewide contested races

On all ballots in 3 counties

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Henry McMaster / Pamela Evette (Republican)

Bruce Reeves / Jessica Ethridge ( Libertarian)

Joe Cunningham / Tally Parham Casey (Democratic

Secretary of State

Mark Hammond (Republican)

Rosemounda Peggy Butler (Democratic)

State Treasurer

Curtis Loftis (Republican)

Sarah E Work (Alliance)

Superintendent of Education

Patricia M Mickel (Green)

Ellen Weaver (Republican)

Lisa Ellis (Alliance)

Lisa Ellis (Democratic)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Chris Nelums (United Citizens)

David Edmond (Green)

Hugh Weathers (Republican)

U.S. Senate

Tim Scott (Republican)

Krystle Matthews (Democratic)

U.S. House races

District 6

Duke Buckner (Republican)

James E “Jim” Clyburn (Democratic)

U.S. House District 6 includes all of Allendale, Bamberg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Hampton, and Williamsburg counties plus portion of Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Jasper, Orangeburg, Richland and Sumter counties.

District 2

Judd Larkins (Democratic)

Joe Wilson (Republican)

U.S. House District 2 includes all of Aiken, Barnwell, and Lexington counties plus portions of Orangeburg and Richland counties.

SC House races

District 90

Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

Sharon Carter (Republican)

Justin Bamberg (Democratic)

District 93

Calhoun, Lexington, Orangeburg

Russell L Ott (Democratic)

Jim Ulmer (Republican)

District 95

Dorchester, Orangeburg

Jeffrey Cila (Republican)

Gilda Cobb-Hunter (Democratic)

Orangeburg County school board

At Large 9

All county voters

Debora B Brunson

Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft

Rose V Pelzer

Diedra R Sharrow

District 7

Sam Farlow

Mary Berry Ulmer

District 1

Betty Macon Pelzer is unopposed on the ballot. Morris Ravenell has announced as a write-in candidate

Orangeburg County Soil and Water Commission

You may vote for no more than two

Tom Connor

Benjamin Fogle

Jackie Ryan Fogle

Santee mayor

Frederick R Goodwin

Donnie Hilliard

Orangeburg County school bond referendum

Orangeburg County School District is asking yes or no on whether the district can issue general obligation bonds in a principal amount of $190 million, the proceeds of which shall be used to finance the costs of the following:

• Constructing and equipping a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

• Constructing and equipping a new East Elementary School.

• Constructing and equipping a middle school wing at Lake Marion High School.

• Constructing and equipping a new wing at Clark Middle School.

• Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to convert Howard Middle School to an elementary school.

• Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Edisto Primary School.

• Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Elloree Elementary School.

• Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to various components of facilities at multiple existing schools, including among others, athletic, auditorium, fine arts, and playground.

• Constructing and equipping site improvements at various existing facilities including, among others, demolition, traffic and parking?

Calhoun County School Board

District 2

Kevin G Jenkins

Tracy Watson

District 5

Debra Fredrick

Stanley Rivers

Calhoun County Council

James E Haigler (Democratic) is unopposed on the ballot. Tris Waystack has announced as a write-in candidate

Calhoun County referendum on form of government

Calhoun County voters are being asked yes or no on whether to keep the present council form of government with five council members or adopt a council-administrator form of government and continue with five council members.

Under the current council form of government, Calhoun County Council is both the legislative body and the executive body that runs the day-to-day operations of the county.

The council-administrator form of government has the council as a legislative body that addresses ordinances and county policies. An employed, professional administrator would handle day-to-day functions of the county

Bamberg County Council

District 3

Larry Haynes (Democratic)

Teri Linder (Republican)

Bamberg County alcohol referendum

Voters in Bamberg County are being asked yes or no on Sunday alcohol sales. Approval by voters would allow stores to obtain permits to sell beer and wine on Sunday, with permitted restaurants and bars being allowed to serve alcohol, including liquor, by the drink. ABC stores that sell bottled liquor would not be authorized for Sunday sales.

Statewide constitutional amendments

Must Section 36(A), Article III of the Constitution of this State, relating to the General Reserve Fund, be amended so as to provide that the General Reserve Fund of five percent of general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year must be increased each year by one-half of one percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year until it equals seven percent of such revenues?

Explanation: A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must keep in the General Reserve Fund (its "rainy day" fund) from 5% of the previous year's revenue to 7% of the previous year's revenue.

Must Section 36(B), Article III of the Constitution of this State be amended so as to provide that the Capital Reserve Fund of two percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year be increased to three percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year and to provide that the first use of the Capital Reserve Fund must be to offset midyear budget reductions?

Explanation: A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must appropriate to the Capital Reserve Fund (the “reserve and capital improvements” fund) from 2% of the previous year’s revenue to 3% of the previous year’s revenue and require that the Capital Reserve Fund’s first priority is to offset midyear budget cuts at state agencies.

Statewide unopposed

Attorney General -- Alan Wilson (Republican)

Comptroller General -- Richard Eckstrom (Republican)

Orangeburg County unopposed

Probate Judge -- Pandora Jones-Glover (Democratic)

Auditor -- Audrey Asbury (Democratic)

Treasurer -- Matt Stokes (Democratic)

County Council District 1 -- Johnnie Wright Sr (Democratic)

County Council District 6 -- Deloris Frazier (Democratic)

County Council District 7 -- Latisha Walker (Democratic)

School Board District 3 -- William O'Quinn

School Board District 5 -- Idella W Carson

Bamberg County unopposed

Auditor -- Rosa Robinson Verner (Democratic)

Treasurer -- Alice P Johnson (Democratic)

County Council District 2 -- Sharon Hammond (Democratic)

County Council District 6 -- Evert Comer Jr (Democratic)

Soil and Water District Commission -- Robert K Sease and Joe Varn

Watershed Conservation District, Willow Swamp -- Doug Mixson

Calhoun County unopposed

County Council District 3 -- Rebecca A Bonnette (Republican)

County Council District 4 -- Cecil M Thornton Jr (Democratic)

Soil and Water Commission -- Ronnie L Bozard and Fred Gantt