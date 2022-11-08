2022 Orangeburg voter voices: 'Don't sit home and look for changes'

Orangeburg County voters said casting a ballot Tuesday gave them a chance to express their voice on important issues during what many consider a critical election season.

Voters at Rivelon Elementary School said complaining is not an option for those who did not take the time vote.

"Voting is very important. When I first turned 18 about four years ago in my first election, I was wanting to make a change. The world is kind of crazy. So I'm trying to do my part to help fix it in any way I can. Why not use the one thing I got power to do?" Jelani Haigler said.

2022 Mid-Term Voter Voices Jelani Haigler votes at Rivelon Elementary School on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old college student said he was particularly interested in the state governor and Orangeburg County races.

"I just want to make sure my community is taken care of. I'm not currently present here because I'm at school, but I still always want to come back to better Orangeburg," he said, noting that he is not pleased with how incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster is running the state.

"I have love for the state, but there are some questionable things about our state that just need to be fixed. We've had the current governor for so long. Nothing really changed. So I think it's just time for a new change," Haigler said.

Hubert Kelly said, "I came out to make some changes from the top all the way down to the bottom, trying to get the community straightened out like the high school and a lot of other things around town that maybe need to be changed."

Voter Voices Hubert Kelly votes at Rivelon Elementary School.

He said, "Some people just stuck on the old ways. I want to try to make some changes. That's about why I'm here today."

Kelly said the referendum on the $190 million Orangeburg County school construction and renovation plan, which includes building a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, was on his mind Tuesday.

"I went for it. Yeah. You gotta move on. That high school, my children started that school about 30 years ago. Things don't last forever. You need changes. You bring in equipment, but the outside and inside, you gotta make some changes. I'm looking out for my grandchildren down the road," he said.

He said individuals who don't vote should not complain.

"My message is to come out and vote so you can show your support. Don't sit home and look for changes," Kelly said.

"You gotta get out and make changes yourself. People are looking for other people to make changes for them, and when they don't happen, they start growling and fussing about it," he said.

Voters at Sheridan Elementary School said it was important to have their voices heard with the power of the vote.

"It's essential that everybody casts their vote so that we have a good representation of what we want," Joe Livingston said.

He said the national Senate races were of particular significance to him, along with the $190 million school referendum.

2022 Mid-Term Voter Voices Joe Livingston votes at Sheridan Elementary School.

"Well, I'm all for keeping our schools up to date and our education programs up to date. I think we've got to be careful to balance our budget, to balance the amount of money that we spend on that sort of thing -- on anything for that matter. We've got to be careful about spending a lot more than we have," he said.

He said every voter should exercise the right to have a voice in making a difference. "Every vote counts. Get out and do it."

Sam Kennerly said he's voted all his life for a reason.

"I learned that voting helps out. It helps the people, and it helps us to do what we think we can do. ... We try to go for the best people that we think is gonna help not me, but everybody," Kennerly said.

He said he took particular interest in the governor's race.

"I think that we need to see a change in the governor's race big time. Hopefully if we can get that done, then it'll be a better South Carolina," Kennerly said, noting he also closely looked at the $190 million school referendum.

"That's a lot of money. ... But if it's needed, we got it, it's available and we can use it for resources, why not use it? If we don't use it, we're going to lose it. ... Go ahead and do the best we can with it," he said, noting a lot of people, however, are concerned about their taxes going.

"I think it's going to be a good thing. ... It'll be better resources for the kids and that kind of thing and put us up with other schools in the State of South Carolina and other schools within the nation," Kennerly said.

He said voters who stay home don't have a chance to make their voices heard on any issue.

"A lot of people say that they're not going to vote because it don't count. Then again, when things start going bad, they start complaining. These are the ones who complain all the time, [the ones] who don't go out and vote," he said.

Voters at the Prince of Orange Mall said it was important to vote for whom they thought were the right candidates for various positions ranging from state education superintendent to governor.

"I've voted every since I was 18 years old. It's very important. That's what it was all about. You have to have a voice, and that was our voice that ... our ancestors fought for. So we have to come out," Corey Simpson said.

2022 Mid-Term Voter Voices Corey Simpson votes at the Prince of Orange Mall.

"It's only one vote, but when they come together, it's a collaborative effort to make some things happen. If you sit home, you can't do that," he said.

Simpson said the school referendum was of particular interest to him. He was against it.

"I don't think we need to spend that kind of money. That's just me. ... That's kind of a knee-jerk reaction of spending money just to spend it. That's what I was basically focused on."

Simpson continued, "I have a school-age daughter. She's in the sixth grade. I know they say these school are nice and all this stuff like that, but it's too much money to be spent unnecessarily. We got a lot of vacant buildings here now. ... Do something with them."

He said individuals should not say their vote doesn't count.

"You're being foolish. Your vote does count. That is your voice," Simpson said.

"A lot of people don't realize what voting means. They're uninformed. They don't really know what voting means. ... They just don't understand, or don't care until it affects their pocketbook. Then you want to talk about stuff."

Orangeburg couple Reginald and Shannon Williams said the race for state superintendent of education was of particular interest to them. Reginald is an early childhood education professor at South Carolina State University, while his wife is a special education teacher at Edisto Primary School.

"I think that we all need to play a role in our elections, especially local elections (and) the school board. We're both educators. So we wanted to make sure that we made our votes count because it really counts who's in charge of our public education," Reginald said.

2022 Mid-Term Voter Voices Shannon and Reginald Williams cast their vote at the Prince of Orange Mall.

"That affects our profession. We wanted to make sure that we made that contribution. That's what we should be doing as a citizen," he said.

Shannon said, "The reason why I came out today is the same exact reason. We have two children that are in the school district, and we want to make sure that we have someone at the head of the table that is going to have the best interest of our children at heart."

She continued, "A lot of people say that our children are our future. Well, no, I don't believe that they are our future. They are our today. So we need someone that is going to be committed and dedicated to our children."

Reginald said every vote counts, specially in an election that has drawn a lot of interest.

"Not only does every vote count, but even the process of looking for who's the right candidate is an important part of what we do as citizens. It gives us a chance to really be educated about how we have to participate. It's really important just being an informed citizen, and voting is part of being an informed citizen," he said.

Karen Donovan is an Orangeburg resident who teaches in Lexington County. She said the state superintendent race between Lisa Ellis and Ellen Weaver peaked her interest.

2022 Mid-Term Voter Voices Karen Donovan casts a vote at the Prince of Orange Mall.

"I needed to vote for Ms. Ellis for state superintendent of education. My husband and I are both teachers. So we need to make sure that we're doing everything we can go get the best candidate into that office as possible. I don't believe Ellen Weaver is qualified at all," she said.

Donovan continued "Also, I wanted to vote for Joe Cunningham for governor. I don't agree with pretty much anything Henry McMaster does. So I needed to make sure that I did that as well. So those were like the two big races that really drew me to come vote."

At South Carolina State University, where voters cast their ballots at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, students said it was important to have their voices heard.

S.C. State students Kentasia Brown, 22, I'Ayana Sanders, 20, and Tavionna Kincade, 20, were among them.

Brown, president of the university's student NAACP chapter, said, "It was important for me to vote because we didn't as Black women get the right to vote until the middle 1900s. That was not that long ago. ...

"This election was important simply because I personally want to turn South Carolina into a blue state rather than a red state. How you do that is to elect your local officers and governor and things of that nature."

Sanders said, "I voted because I am the future and every vote counts."

Kincade said, "Voting has consequences. I feel like voting is a right and your voice definitely matters. So if I can make a change and look good for the community and look good for myself, I will definitely do it. That's why voting matters to me."

Brown said every vote counts.

"I would definitely say go back to the 2020 election. Your vote did matter during that time. ... Your votes do count and not only does it count on a grand scale, but it definitely counts on a smaller scale such as your local officials," she said.

Brown said the state gubernatorial race was important to her.

"We had Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham come to South Carolina State University. ... He expressed that for his campaign he wanted to increase teacher pay, legalize marijuana ... and he also wanted to protect women's rights. ... That's important to me," Brown said.